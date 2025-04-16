In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor xtec
|Access 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 84,448
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|69 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS