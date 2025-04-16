In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor xtec
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Hero
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 84,448
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|69 kmpl
|38.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|346 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS