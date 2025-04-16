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HomeCompare BikesSuper Splendor XTEC vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 84,448₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage69 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc346 cc
Power10.84 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹84,448*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Super Splendor XTEC Visual Comparison

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Exhaust View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13.5 L
Length
2042 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1395 mm
Height
1092 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg186 kg
Saddle Height
793 mm800 mm
Width
729 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
720 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm90 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet multiplate (6 plates)
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Malfunction Indicator, High Intensity Position Lamp, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Screen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,2841,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
84,4481,38,726
RTO
7,05611,728
Insurance
6,7808,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1123,413

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