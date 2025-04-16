In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Super Splendor XTEC vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor xtec
|Rv400
|Brand
|Hero
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 84,448
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|69 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes