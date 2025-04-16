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Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge.
Super Splendor XTEC vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Mx3
BrandHeroKomaki
Price₹ 84,448₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-85-100 km/charge
Mileage69 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹84,448*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Super Splendor XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2042 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
1267 mm-
Height
1092 mm-
Kerb Weight
122 kg-
Saddle Height
793 mm-
Width
729 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
720 km80-90 km
Max Speed
90 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 4 Ah2.17 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Malfunction Indicator, High Intensity Position Lamp, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffRiding Mode - Eco | Sport | Turbo, Parking Assist, Self Diagnosis, Repair Switch
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT ScreenYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,2841,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
84,4481,14,509
RTO
7,0560
Insurance
6,7804,324
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1122,554

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