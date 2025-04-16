In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge.
Super Splendor XTEC vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor xtec
|Leo
|Brand
|Hero
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 84,448
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|-
|95-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|69 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours