In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor xtec
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 84,448
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|69 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|8.79 PS PS