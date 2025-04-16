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Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda Dio

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Dio
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 84,448₹ 68,846
Mileage69 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc109.51 cc
Power10.84 PS PS7.95 PS PS

Filters
Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹84,448*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Super Splendor XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Exhaust View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.3 L
Length
2042 mm1808 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1260 mm
Height
1092 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg103 kg
Saddle Height
793 mm765 mm
Width
729 mm723 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
720 km254.4 km
Max Speed
90 kmph83 kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Malfunction Indicator, High Intensity Position Lamp, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel Lid
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT Screen.2 Inch TFT
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,28481,544
Ex-Showroom Price
84,44868,846
RTO
7,0566,008
Insurance
6,7806,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1121,752

Dio Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The Super Splendor XTEC now costs from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88,128 for the drum brakes variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,028 for the disc brakes variant, and the Glamour ranges from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,698 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,698 based on the model.
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