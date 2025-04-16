In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor xtec
|Dio
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 84,448
|₹ 68,846
|Mileage
|69 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|7.95 PS PS