In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor xtec
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 84,448
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|69 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|7.84 PS PS