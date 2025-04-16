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Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Activa 6g
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 84,448₹ 74,369
Mileage69 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc109.51 cc
Power10.84 PS PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹84,448*
*Ex-showroom price
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Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Super Splendor XTEC Visual Comparison

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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.3 L
Length
2042 mm1833 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1260 mm
Height
1092 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg106 kg
Saddle Height
793 mm764 mm
Width
729 mm677 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
720 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.12 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC4 stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Malfunction Indicator, High Intensity Position Lamp, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffAir Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Screen4.2 inch TFT display
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,28486,446
Ex-Showroom Price
84,44874,369
RTO
7,0565,949
Insurance
6,7806,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1121,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The Super Splendor XTEC now costs from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88,128 for the drum brakes variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,028 for the disc brakes variant, and the Glamour ranges from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,698 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,698 based on the model.
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