In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Super Splendor XTEC vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor xtec
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 84,448
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|69 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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