In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Hero
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours