In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs 75,141 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 9 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 80.6 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 55.42 kmpl.