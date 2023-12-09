Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSplendor Plus vs FZ-FI V3

Hero Splendor Plus vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
Self with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹75,141*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
FZ-FI Version 3.0 BS6
₹99,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @8000 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,1731,21,901
Ex-Showroom Price
75,1411,04,700
RTO
6,4598,909
Insurance
7,5736,617
Accessories Charges
01,675
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9162,620

