In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Enduro
|Brand
|Hero
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|-
|65-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.