Hero Splendor Plus vs Vespa ZX 125

In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
Self with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹75,141*
*Ex-showroom price
ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125
BS6
₹98,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @8000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,1731,17,300
Ex-Showroom Price
75,1411,02,483
RTO
6,4598,198
Insurance
7,5736,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9162,521

