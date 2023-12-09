In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs 75,141 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs 93,470 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 9 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 80.6 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less