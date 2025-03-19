In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Victor
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 57,877
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|72 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS