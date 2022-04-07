|Max Power
|8.02 PS @8000 rpm
|9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Stroke
|49.5 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|DC - Digital CDI
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.9:1
|-
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|124.8 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
|Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹76,850
|₹85,794
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹63,750
|₹72,270
|RTO
|₹5,406
|₹6,548
|Insurance
|₹5,789
|₹5,426
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹1,550
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,651
|₹1,844