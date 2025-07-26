In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS