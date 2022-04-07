|Max Power
|8.02 PS @8000 rpm
|7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Stroke
|49.5 mm
|48.8 mm
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|8.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|DC - Digital CDI
|ECU Controlled ignition
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.9:1
|-
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|109.7 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹76,850
|₹79,074
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹63,750
|₹65,497
|RTO
|₹5,406
|₹5,806
|Insurance
|₹5,789
|₹5,322
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹2,449
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,651
|₹1,699
TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the pricing of its much-awaited Jupiter 125 scooter which has been priced from ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is the road test review on the tracks of TVS Motor’s facility in Hosur.