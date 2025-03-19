hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesSplendor Plus vs T 133

Hero Splendor Plus vs Tunwal T 133

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs T 133 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus T 133
BrandHeroTunwal
Price₹ 77,557₹ 1 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.56 kWh
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
STD
₹77,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
T 133
Tunwal T 133
STD
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Hero Splendor Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2000 mm-
Wheelbase
1236 mm-
Height
1052 mm-
Kerb Weight
112 kg-
Saddle Height
785 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-3.50-10 Rear :-3.50-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
87 kmph55 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
50 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,9571,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
77,5571,00,000
RTO
6,2040
Insurance
6,1960
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9332,149

Splendor Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus vs Radeon
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus vs Shine
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Passion Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,328 - 84,128**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus vs Passion Plus
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus vs HF Deluxe
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus vs Raider

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Honda Shine 100 comes with an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,767, while the Hero Splendor Plus starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91,701, ex-showroom
Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Which commuter motorcycle is right for you
19 Mar 2025
New Hero Splendor Plus gets at least two new colours and a front disc brake. (Image: Instagram/__nobita_0009_)
2025 Hero Splendor Plus spied, gets disc brake and new colour. Launch imminent
11 Mar 2025
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
The Hero Splendor Plus is powered by a 97 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine, paired with a 4-speed gearbox
Hero Splendor Plus updated with OBD2B complaint engine. Now priced at 78,926
14 Apr 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers