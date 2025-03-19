In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs Storm ZX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Storm zx
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 0.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-