In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 75,141 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 80.6 kmpl. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Friend
|Brand
|Hero
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 75,141
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|80.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.