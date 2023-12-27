In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs Dot One [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Dot one [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Simple Energy
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|151 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.7 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 47 Minutes