In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Seeka Vatsal250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Vatsal250 Price starts at Rs. 72,910 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. Vatsal250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs Vatsal250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Vatsal250
|Brand
|Hero
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 72,910
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.