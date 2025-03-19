In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. Finesse [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs Finesse [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Finesse [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 99,999
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours