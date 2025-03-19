In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|S1 x [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|95-193 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes