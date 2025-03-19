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Hero Splendor Plus vs Ola Electric S1

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus S1
BrandHeroOla Electric
Price₹ 77,557₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range-128-181 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.97 kWh
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
STD
₹77,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Splendor Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2000 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm
Height
1052 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front:-110 / 70 - 12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
87 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
50 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSingle Fork
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersMono Shock
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,9571,22,099
Ex-Showroom Price
77,5571,10,149
RTO
6,2048,811
Insurance
6,1963,139
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9332,624

Splendor Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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