In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at 75,141 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at 85,099 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 9 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 80.6 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 121 km/charge.