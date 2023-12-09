Saved Articles

Hero Splendor Plus vs Okaya EV Faast

In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus or Okaya EV Faast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
Self with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹75,141*
*Ex-showroom price
Faast
Okaya EV Faast
F3
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,1731,06,730
Ex-Showroom Price
75,14199,999
RTO
6,4591,500
Insurance
7,5735,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9162,294

