|Max Power
|8.02 PS @8000 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|49.5 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|DC - Digital CDI
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|9.9:1
|-
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
|-
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹76,850
|₹59,500
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹63,750
|₹59,500
|RTO
|₹5,406
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,789
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,651
|₹1,278