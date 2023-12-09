In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus or M2GO X1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus or M2GO X1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at 75,141 (ex-showroom price) whereas the M2GO X1 Price starts at 94,500 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 9 colours. M2GO offers the X1 in 2 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 80.6 kmpl. X1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less