In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Lohia Oma Star Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at Rs. 51,750 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. Oma Star Li has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs Oma Star Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Oma star li
|Brand
|Hero
|Lohia
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 51,750
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-