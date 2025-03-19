In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Zulu engine makes power & torque 2000 W W & 94 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs Zulu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Zulu
|Brand
|Hero
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 79,990
|Range
|-
|104 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.