In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs Hermes 75 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Hermes 75
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 74,200
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours