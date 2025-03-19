In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 Price starts at Rs. 89,000 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. JMT 1000HS 26 has a range of up to 66 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs JMT 1000HS 26 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Jmt 1000hs 26
|Brand
|Hero
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 89,000
|Range
|-
|66 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3.5-4 Hrs.