In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 1.8 kW W & 100 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|S1
|Brand
|Hero
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|-
|75-180 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|110 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-