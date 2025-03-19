In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Lyf
|Brand
|Hero
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|-
|75-125 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes