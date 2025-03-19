In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS