In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|162.71 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|13.18 PS PS