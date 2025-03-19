In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 60,539
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.25 PS PS