In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Dio
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 68,846
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|7.95 PS PS