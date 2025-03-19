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HomeCompare BikesSplendor Plus vs Activa 6G

Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus Activa 6g
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 77,557₹ 74,369
Mileage70 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc109.51 cc
Power8.02 PS PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
STD
₹77,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Model Name
Front Suspension View
Front Left View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm162 mm
Length
2000 mm1833 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1260 mm
Height
1052 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg106 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm764 mm
Width
720 mm677 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm63.12 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC4 stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,95786,446
Ex-Showroom Price
77,55774,369
RTO
6,2045,949
Insurance
6,1966,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9331,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Splendor Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Splendor Plus vs Shine
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
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Splendor Plus vs HF Deluxe
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
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Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

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Latest Car & Bike News

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New Hero Splendor Plus gets at least two new colours and a front disc brake. (Image: Instagram/__nobita_0009_)
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