In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-