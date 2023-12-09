Saved Articles

Hero Splendor Plus vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
Self with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹75,141*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @8000 rpm15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc163 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateMulti Plate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,1731,24,935
Ex-Showroom Price
75,1411,07,490
RTO
6,4598,599
Insurance
7,5738,846
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9162,685

