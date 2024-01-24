Saved Articles

Hero Splendor Plus vs Hero Xtreme 125R

In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Splendor Plus vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
Splendor plus xtreme 125r
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 75,141₹ 95,000
Mileage80.6 kmpl66 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc124.7 cc
Power8.02 PS PS11.5 bhp PS
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
Self with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹75,141*
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS
₹95,000*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @8000 rpm11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHCAir Cooled 4 Stroke
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,1731,05,307
Ex-Showroom Price
75,14195,000
RTO
6,4597,600
Insurance
7,5732,707
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9162,263

