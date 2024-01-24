In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 75,141 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price).
Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm.
On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 9 colours.
The Splendor Plus mileage is around 80.6 kmpl.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Xtreme 125R Comparison