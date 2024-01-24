In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Splendor Plus or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 75,141 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 9 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 80.6 kmpl. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. Splendor Plus vs Xtreme 125R Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus xtreme 125r Brand Hero Hero Price ₹ 75,141 ₹ 95,000 Mileage 80.6 kmpl 66 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 124.7 cc Power 8.02 PS PS 11.5 bhp PS