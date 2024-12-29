In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS