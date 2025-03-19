In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Xoom 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Xoom 110
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 72,351
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|53.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS