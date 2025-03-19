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HomeCompare BikesSplendor Plus vs Xoom 110

Hero Splendor Plus vs Hero Xoom 110

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Xoom 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus Xoom 110
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 77,557₹ 72,351
Mileage70 kmpl53.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc110.9 cc
Power8.02 PS PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
STD
₹77,557*
*Ex-showroom price
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Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Right Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Length
2000 mm1881 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1300 mm
Height
1052 mm1118 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm770 mm
Width
720 mm717 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph87 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc110.9 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCAir-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 SpeedVariomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersUnit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,95784,224
Ex-Showroom Price
77,55772,351
RTO
6,2045,788
Insurance
6,1966,085
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9331,810

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Latest Car & Bike News

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