In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs HF 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Hf 100
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 59,489
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS