In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Hero
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours