In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Hero
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours