In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.02 PS PS