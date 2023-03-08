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HomeCompare BikesSplendor iSmart vs Fascino 125

Hero Splendor iSmart vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor ismart Fascino 125
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 65,000₹ 77,200
Mileage60.0 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity113 cc125 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS PS

Filters
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor iSmart Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm145 mm
Length
2048 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg98 kg
Height
1110 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm780 mm
Width
726 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc125 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Fork
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49989,391
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25077,200
RTO
5,3806,176
Insurance
5,8696,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6871,921

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