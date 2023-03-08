In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.2 PS PS