In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|O3
|Brand
|Hero
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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